High Court admits more evidence in alleged coup plotters case

Dr. Mac Palm (left) is the main accused in the coup case

An Accra High Court has admitted into evidence the hard drive containing all the videos and audio recordings of the activities and meetings of the alleged coup plotters.

A three-member panel presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe in its ruling said, the recordings are from proper custody and have passed the admissibility test.



According to the panel, the evidence contained in the recordings are very important and would be of relevance in assisting the trial. On the issue of human rights violation as the recordings were done secretly without warrant, the court said due to the seriousness of the case it will be in the interest of the state. The objections were overruled.



The 3rd prosecution witness Staff Sergeant Sule Kojo Awarfis proceeding with his evidence at the Accra High Court.

He identified some of the accused persons in a video played in court where the accused persons were seen instigating the alleged coup plot at the next door beach and Citadel hospital at Alajo in Accra.



Dr. Frederick Mac Palm and nine others are standing trial for Conspiracy to commit high treason, high treason and Abetment. They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been granted bail.