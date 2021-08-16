High Court gives NLC, UTAG two days to consider out-of-court settlement

UTAG has been on strike asking for the government to restore their 2012 salary structure

• The NLC and UTAG faced off in court today

• NLC had secured an injunction over UTAG's strike action



• The High Court wants the parties to settle the case out of court



The National Labour Commission (NLC) and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) have been advised by the High Court’s Labour Division, 1, to consider an out-of-court industrial action settlement.



This is coming after the two parties were in court earlier Monday, August 16, 2021. The NLC dragged UTAG to court over claims that it had embarked on an illegal strike.



Last Friday, the NLC secured an injunction from the court to stop the association’s strike action but not even that has stopped the teacher union from discontinuing their action.

UTAG has maintained that the NLC has been operating in bad faith in serving as an arbiter in the impasse between them.



Justice Frank Rockson Aboadwe, the presiding judge on the case, however, urged the parties to re-evaluate their positions on the matter and consider returning to the negotiation table, giving them two days to consider his advice.



UTAG wants the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012, arguing that, that arrangement was a far better one compared to what they currently enjoy.



The report added that in the 2012 Single Spine package, entry-level lecturers were on a salary of $2,084 whereas this current one gives the same group of persons a salary of only $900.



