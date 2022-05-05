High Court grants injunction against Fomena NPP constituency elections

Henry Kwabena Kokofu with some Fomena NPP members

A High Court in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has granted an injunction restraining the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from holding its Constituency elections in the Fomena Constituency.

Two aggrieved members – Benjamin Ofori and Kwame Anokye – are challenging the credibility of the polling station elections supervised by a committee led by former Bantama lawmaker, Henry Kwabena Kokofu.



They claim that some individuals who had automatically forfeited their party membership after sponsoring an independent candidate during the 2020 general elections were allowed to pick nomination forms to contest various positions.



“The plaintiffs aver that all efforts to compel the Defendants from disqualifying these people from contesting the elections have proven futile.



The plaintiffs have been pushed to the belief that aforementioned people can be stopped or disqualified from contesting in the aforementioned 1st Defendant only with the help of this Honorable Court”, their writ read in part.

The plaintiffs want among others a declaration that any member of the New Patriotic Party who forfeits his membership cannot contest elections.



Granting the orders of the plaintiffs on Wednesday (4 May 2022), the court presided over by Justice Patricia Quansah asked the party not to go ahead and conduct the Constituency elections. She then adjourned the case to 18 May 2022 for the substantive case to be heard.



Sources familiar with this development however told dailymailgh.com that the election was being held and supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Henry Kwabena Kokofu-led committee at Akrokeri, a community within the constituency.



SOURCE: DAILY MAIL GH