High Court in Ho rejects MP John Peter Amewu's bid to delay ruling on SALL election petition

File photo

The High Court in Ho has declined the application filed by Hohoe's Member of Parliament (MP), John Peter Amewu, seeking to delay the court's ruling on an election petition related to the disenfranchisement of residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lipke, and Lolobi (SALL) in the 2020 general elections, classfmonline.com reports.

Presiding Judge Justice Owoahene Acheampong was scheduled to deliver the ruling on Thursday, December 21, 2023, following an application by the petitioners' lawyers, led by Tsatsu Tsikata, based on admissions made by the Electoral Commission (EC).



The proceedings faced interruption when Amewu's lawyer presented an application seeking to suspend the court's judgment and obtain leave to file a defense as the second respondent to the petition.



The case was initially adjourned to Tuesday, January 9, 2024, to allow Peter Amewu's lawyer to present the motion.



However, a subsequent turn of events occurred in court when Tsatsu Tsikata filed an application on notice to withdraw the original motion filed for judgment based on admissions made by the EC.



In response, the court dismissed Amewu's motion to stay the judgment and allowed Tsikata to move his application for leave to withdraw the motion based on the EC's admissions.



Tsikata highlighted the absence of the EC's lawyer, Sekyi Boampong, who had been involved in an accident, and requested an adjournment to a more suitable date.

Despite the desire for an expedited trial, Tsatsu Tsikata argued that justice would be better served with the EC present.



Both parties, including lawyers for the petitioners and John Peter Amewu, urged the court to adjourn to allow the EC, the first respondent, to be present during the proceedings.



Initially, Justice Acheampong insisted on proceeding in the absence of the EC but ultimately yielded and adjourned the hearing to January 19, 2024, to consider Tsikata's application.



NAY/AE