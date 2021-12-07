High Court issues bench warrant for Jomoro MP's arrest

MP for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo Toffey

Eligibility of Jomoro MP to contest in 2020 election challenged

Court orders Affo Toffey to produce evidence of Ivorian citizenship renunciation



Jomoro MP accused of holding dual citizenship prior to election 2020



The Sekondi High Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo Toffey.



The presiding judge, Sedina Agbemava, according to a report by Myjoyonline sighted by GhanaWeb, issued the warrant after the MP failed to attend the court sitting on Monday, December 6, 2021.

The qualification of Madam Affo Toffey to represent the people of Jomoro in Parliament is being challenged in a case in which she has been sued for allegedly possessing dual citizenship prior to her contesting in the 2020 election.



A contempt case was filed against the MP by one Joshua Emuah Kofie, a resident of Nuba-Mpataba in the Jomoro Constituency when Madam Tooffey reportedly failed to deposit with the court registrar documents supporting the renunciation of her alleged Ivorian citizenship as ordered by the Sekondi High Court.



Although the MP filed for a stay of execution of the High Court's order, the court dismissed the application in July this year.