High Court throws out OSP report on Labianca case, slaps it with GH¢10,000 cost

Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor

A High Court in Accra has invalidated a report by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) that implicated Colonel Kwadwo Damoah and Joseph Adu Kyei in the Labianca case, citinewrooom.com reports.

The court also imposed costs of GH¢10,000 on the OSP.



The OSP's report accused the former Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of the Customs Division at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) of misconduct in granting favorable tax treatment to Labianca Company, owned by Council of State member, Eunice Jacqzueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh.



Colonel Damoah and Joseph Adu Kyei filed a lawsuit in November 2022, asserting that the report lacked merit and harmed their reputations.



In its verdict, the High Court sided with the plaintiffs, determining that the OSP had overstepped its authority in making adverse findings.



The court issued a prohibition order, preventing the OSP from further investigating Damoah and Kyei in connection with the Labianca case.

Bob Senyalah, the lawyer for the plaintiffs, hailed the court's decision as a victory for justice, the report added.



He stated, "The court awarded GHC 10,000 cedis cost against OSP. The court further granted an order of prohibition restraining the OSP from purporting to continue or conduct further investigations against the applicant."



Senyalah emphasized that the ruling would contribute to restoring the reputations of his clients, who had been unfairly impacted by the OSP's report.



NAY/AE