High Court to open trial of rejected Juaben MCE nominee on October 20

WhatsApp Image 2022 05 24 At 4.00.52 PM.jpeg Alexander Kwabena Safo-Kantanka, a rejected DCE nominee for the Juaben Municipal Assembly

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

The trial of Alexander Kwabena Safo-Kantanka, a rejected chief executive nominee for the Juaben Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region, will commence on October 20, the High Court has ruled.

The accused person is under investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) after he was seen in a viral video demanding a refund of monies he had allegedly paid to assembly members, supposedly to facilitate his approval, following a second-time rejection.

Kantanka, who doubles as the New Patriotic Party, NPP, in the Juaben Constituency has been slapped with 26 counts of corruption, court documents show.

A case management conference was successfully conducted during proceedings on Wednesday (29 June).

The case was adjourned to October 20 and 27, 2022 for commencement of trial.

“As the Court explained, the long date is due to the impending Legal Vacation. The judge will also be serving as a vacation judge at Offinso”, the OSP indicated in a statement.

