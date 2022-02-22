High Court to rule Sosu-IGP on March 28

Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare and Francis-Xavier Sosu

High Court to rule on IGP-Madina MP case

Francis-Xavier Sosu alleged he was unlawfully arrested by the IGP



The new date is on March 28



The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court has announced March 28, as the date to rule on an interlocutory injunction by the Member of Parliament for the Madina constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu.



This was disclosed on Monday, February 21, by Her Ladyship, Mrs. Barbara Tetteh Charway, who presided over the case in court.



The legislator in the case alleged that he was unlawfully arrested by the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare.

Speaking on the matter, Evelyn Vuvor, who represented the IGP’s lawyers, stated that the main lawyer on the case is currently on an assignment. She, therefore, asked the court to adjourn proceedings until the return of the IGP’s lawyer.



Background



Since the Madina MP and human rights lawyer, Francis-Xavier Sosu, led his constituents in a #FixOurRoads demo, there have been several attempts by the Police to take him in on charges of obstruction of highway and destruction of public property.



The Police stated on October 25, 2021, that, angry protestors blocked the Ayi-Mensah – Danfa road burning tyres and obstructing traffic in the process.



However, attempts to arrest the legislator have proven difficult, with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin stepping in to defend the legislator.

According to the Speaker, the legislator has been on parliamentary duties and thus enjoyed parliamentary immunity even on the protest ground. He, therefore, refused to assist the police get hold of the Madina MP.



As a result, the Madina MP who returned from a trip outside the country, on parliamentary duties, filed a human rights action pursuant to Article 33 of the 1992 Constitution and Order 67 of the High Court (Civil Procedures) Rules, C. I 4 for the enforcement of his fundamental human rights. This was on November 16, 2021.



On November 16, 2021, the MP filed a human rights action against the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, over the attempts to arrest him.



The MP is asking for an order for the enforcement of his right to freedom of movement, right to protest and demonstrate, right to personal liberty, right to freedom of expression, and right against unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution (Articles 14(1), 21(1) and 33 of the 1992 Constitution) of the Applicant and for an Order for Stay of all Criminal Investigations and proceedings by the Ghana Police Service and the Inspector General of Police.