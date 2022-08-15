High cost of fertilisers: Rescue Volunteers Ghana to the rescue of farmers

Some farmers in the district

Farmers in Sapor in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region have renewed calls for the reduction in prices of fertilisers to enable them to undertake their farming activities.

According to the farmers, the cost of NPK fertilizer for use by the mostly maize farmers in the area was high and required downward adjustments to enable them to afford it.



The farm inputs are being sold to farmers at GHC380 a bag.



But, in an interview, they say that is not all.



The farmers say despite the cost of the agro-chemicals, it was also difficult for them to access and buy the fertilisers.



As part of efforts to assist the farmers boost the production of their farm produce, the NGO, Rescue Volunteers presented ten bags of Activa NPK fertilizer to members of the ten-member Sapor Outgrowers Association.



This was during the launch of the group put together by the organisation in consultation with the elders of the community.

The decision to assist the farmers again followed the successful crop season in 2020 that enabled them to repay the earlier capital given them.



Supporting the farmers with the inputs is expected to boost their crop yield.



Eastern Regional Coordinator of Agriculture under the Rescue Volunteers, Mr. Abraham Opare Appiah, explaining the concept behind the programme said it's part of the NGO's aims to extend assistance to producers in far-reaching areas to enhance their productivity.



The engagement with the farmers was the second after the launch of the programme in 2019.



The organization also followed up in 2020 with the presentation of weedicides to the out growers.



The provision of the start-up capital in the form of fertilizers was to assist the producers to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their farming activities.

"Part of our programs is to help the farmers in the areas that find it difficult to find inputs so we decided to come to Sapor-Kpeti to help them," said the Coordinator.



The out growers are expected to repay the cost of the fertilizers in three months' time after harvesting and selling their produce.



Though members of the group said the fertilizers were not enough, Mr. Appiah explained that the NGO was incapable of meeting these demands due to the many farmers it's currently providing with the inputs.



He described the output of the farmers after the first capital which enabled them to repay their loans including the weedicides and fertilizers due to their hard work as encouraging.



Chairman of the Sapor Outgrowers Association, Mr. David Tetteh described the distribution of the fertilizers as timely to address farmers' needs.



"Our problem with the fertilizer here is the high cost which limits the size of the farms we cultivate and this is why these NGOs intervene by providing us with the inputs," he said.

He furthered that though they begin the maize cultivation around April each year, the input is not available for access by the farmers until March. According to him, this delays their farming activities as they are denied a bountiful harvest.



With the availability of the fertilizer, he said farmers were able to harvest 20 bags of corn per acre.



Appealing to the government to address the issues, he said, "What we are telling the government is that here in Sapor, we use the fertilisers from March 10 so not accessing it early bothers us a lot... because we're helping the Asuogyaman District, there'll be no Asuogyaman without Sapor".



The farmers appealed to other NGOs to emulate the gesture of Rescue Volunteers and come to the aid of producers in the area.



Extension Agent of Sapor, Mr. Ishmael Gborglah said the involvement of the agric department in the whole arrangement was ample evidence that agriculture was still very well recognized in the Asuogyaman District adding that the department played a big role in educating the farmers.



Mr. Gborglah admitted that access to farm inputs was a major problem in the district.

"What is hindering agric in the district is access to farm inputs, now that somebody is here to give them farm inputs to work with it'll help whatever we're expecting from them, it'll help their work to go on because without the inputs they cannot work," he said.



Explaining the effects of the lack of farm inputs on the farmers, the AEA noted: "Actually you can't even get the things to buy and even if you get it, it's very expensive."



He added that such interventions were crucial to the success of agriculture in the Asuogyaman District.



He urged the farmers to ensure the judicious use of the inputs to reap maximum benefits.



Dadematse of the area, Tetteh Awabi expressed his satisfaction over the assistance given to the farmers which he was confident was going to boost their farming activities by putting into practice all that was taught them.