High cost of food: Agric Ministry to meet cabinet over high cost of transportation

Deputy Agric Minister Frimpong Yaw Addo

Deputy Agric Minister Frimpong Yaw Addo has revealed plans by the sector to meet cabinet over high cost of fuel in the country.

The Minister speaking on Nkawkaw-based Agoo FM disregarded news circulating on social media and other news portals that there is a shortage of food adding that, there is enough food in the country and that prices of food may be high due to the high cost of transportation.



According to him, the ministry’s checks indicate that there is no food shortage in the country adding that, during their visit to Techiman, Cape Coast, and other popular markets in the country everything clearly shows there is no shortage of food but the high cost of transport has caused prices of food items to rise.



Despite admitting the fact that transport cost is high, Yaw Addo Frimpong believes some traders also take advantage of the problem and overcharge their goods in the market which has, however, caused a major problem in the country.



The deputy minister also urged traders to consider certain factors so far as prices of food is concerned.



"Some traders deliberately take advantage of transport fare to bully others which in some ways do not help us as a people.

“We must play our role by considering the profit margin at this crisis hour. I mean people buy tomatoes at a price of 150cedis from ‘tuobodom’ transport them to Kumasi or Accra and sell it 600cedis… how???, we are our own cause at times. So as a country we need to play our part by not bullying people". He said.



Yaw Frimpong Addo further stated that the ministry will send a report of their visits to the economic management team and meet with Cabinet to find a solution to reduce transport costs so that the food prices will decrease.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), indicated it will meet with the Transport Ministry over plans to increase transport fares.



The meeting has become necessary after GPRTU said it had begun a sensitization exercise on a possible increment in transport fares.