High cost of living is being ‘imported’, not Akufo-Addo’s fault – Buaben Asamoa

Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has absolved the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his government from blame on the rising cost of living in the country.



According to him, the president cannot be faulted for the seemingly high cost of living in recent times.



He argued that the prices of commodities that the country imports were contributing to the surge in product prices on the market.



The former Adentan MP maintained that it was the stark reality of the country as a result of its import-dependent structure.

“The increasing cost of living is not just the government’s doing. We are restoring economic and social balance gradually. We are actually importing the cost of living from abroad due to the ravages of Covid on the international economy…we are a very import-dependent economy, most of the things that we use in this country are imported.



“Prices for those things are rising because production is down and those things are expensive abroad…freight charges are very expensive, container charges have become very expensive. So all the things that we are dependent on and are importing are very very expensive so we are literally importing international price rises and inflation into our country. So it is not just the government doing, it is part of the international realities of post-Covid recoveries” he said on Accra-based Joy FM Midday News.



President Akufo-Addo at a recent commissioning of an NPP constituency office complex at Juaben in the Ashanti Region on December 18 last year, admitted that Ghanaians were going through a rough time.



He however said that the blame cannot be put at his doorsteps.



“I admit that Ghanaians are going through difficult times; some people are trying to say that it is my fault, but you know that is not the case. Yet, they will continue to say it,” he said.