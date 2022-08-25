High cost of transportation, baking ingredients affecting our business - Damongo bread bakers lament

A bread baker in Damongo

Bread bakers in Damongo, in the West Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region, have bemoaned the high cost of baking ingredients coupled with escalating transport fares, which they say is greatly affecting their business.

This according to them is having a heavy toll on their livelihood and the livelihoods of their families.



In an interview with PAD FM, the CEO of Yaayi pastries, Mrs. Anyoka Rabi said the size and price of bread produced are determined by the cost of ingredients vis-a-vis transportation costs.



She urged residents in and around Damongo to patronize made-in-Damongo bread to help boost their business.



Bakers in Damongo according to her, produce the most hygienic bread suitable for consumption than those imported from outside the Municipality.

She disclosed that made-in-Damongo bread tastes good as compared to bread from other places and can't simply grasp the notion behind people in Damongo opting for bread produced from other places under unknown environmental conditions.



The bread produced here she emphasized, is of high quality with rich ingredients produced in a clean, hygienic environment and approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), adding that, "we hold the health and well-being of our people in high esteem".



