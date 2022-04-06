High-profile individuals suspected with terrorism links were once arrested and released in Ghana – Adib Saani

Security analyst, Adib Saan

Security analyst, Adib Saani, has alleged some High-profile individuals suspected to be linked with terrorist organizations in Africa were once arrested and subsequently released by the national security apparatus of Ghana.



According to Saani, threats of terrorism have been in the country for years but most Ghanaians were not aware of these threats because no information was provided to them on these issues.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the security analyst said that the release of people suspected to be associated with terrorists heightened the possibilities of terrorist activities happening in Ghana.



“The threat of a terror attack on Ghanaian soil existed for some time now… The arrest of high-profile individuals with terror links on Ghanaian soil mostly of Fulani extraction and their subsequent release cast doubt on Ghana’s preparedness to confront the threat,” the statement read.