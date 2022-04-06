High-profile individuals suspected with terrorism links were once arrested and released in Ghana – Adib Saani
Security analyst, Adib Saani, has alleged some High-profile individuals suspected to be linked with terrorist organizations in Africa were once arrested and subsequently released by the national security apparatus of Ghana.
According to Saani, threats of terrorism have been in the country for years but most Ghanaians were not aware of these threats because no information was provided to them on these issues.
In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the security analyst said that the release of people suspected to be associated with terrorists heightened the possibilities of terrorist activities happening in Ghana.
“The threat of a terror attack on Ghanaian soil existed for some time now… The arrest of high-profile individuals with terror links on Ghanaian soil mostly of Fulani extraction and their subsequent release cast doubt on Ghana’s preparedness to confront the threat,” the statement read.
Saani added that the influx of migrants from other parts of the sub-region into Ghana also raised concerns about terrorist activities happening in the country.
He, however, commended the government for its decision to start informing the Ghanaians about the security situation including the threat of terrorism in the country.
He urged the government to adopt the “frank concept” so that more Ghanaians will become security conscious for them to be able to participate meaningfully in protecting the country.
“It is now refreshing that government has found it useful to let Ghanaians know the truth. The people must know so they appreciate the threat and take measures to protect themselves. In America, there is an annual threat assessment report that details both domestic and international threats to America's security which is a public document,” he said.
Adib Saani's comments come after the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, gave an update on the current security situation in the country including the possibility of fresh secessionist attacks and the preparedness of the country’s security apparatus to handle these threats.
