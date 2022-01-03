High turn out in churches on first Sunday of 2022

The congregants used the service to rededicate themselves to God

Churches in the Accra metropolis recorded high turn out on the first Sunday of the year.

The congregants used the service also known as covenant Sunday to pray and rededicate themselves to God’s work and protection in the new year.



Churches visited include Action Chapel International, Spintex road, International Central Gospel Church, Dominion Temple and Royal House Chapel International, Obetsebi Lamptey Circle.



The churches contended that though the COVID-19 pandemic brought about a lot of challenges in 2021, there is still much to be grateful for in the new year.



It was an all white first Sunday service at all the churches visited. Amidst praises, thanksgiving and worship, members used the day to pray for grace in the new year.



At the First Love Center of the Light House Chapel International, at Lapaz, in Accra, the Founder, Bishop Dag Heward Mills, said God has a covenant with his people which cannot be easily broken.



He, therefore, urged believers to continuously have faith in God.

At the International Central Gospel Church, Darkuman, the Resident Pastor, Mark Otu-Danso, predicted that 2022 will be a year of unexpected increase.



The General Overseer of Action Chapel International Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams encouraged believers to always fast and pray to overcome their adversities in life. He said fasting empowers believers hence it must not be downplayed.



Apostle General of Royal House Chapel, Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah asked Christians to stay under the Covenant of God for the fulfilment of His purpose.



Attending Church on the first Sunday of every year has become an annual ritual where most worship centres see an overflow as a result of occasional church goers who throng churches to commit themselves to God.



But as to how this momentum will be sustained throughout the year, one can only hope.