Higher education opens up better opportunities – Boako to parents

Dr Gideon Boako,Economic Policy Advisor and Spokesperson to the Vice-President

Parents have been admonished to support their wards to seek higher education to open up better opportunities in terms of jobs and others.

Economic Policy Advisor and Spokesperson to the Vice-President Dr Gideon Boako noted that though there are jobs that could be attained after Senior High School education, he was optimistic that better options are available for those who move a notch higher.



He underscored the need for parents to invest in the education of their children he noted is necessary to address child delinquency and secure a better future.



Speaking to congregants at the Roman Catholic Church at Yamfo in the Tano North Constituency at the instance of the Parish Priest Rev, Father Francis Ayana, Dr Boako explained that it’s good to seek early employment to provide assistance to the family but will be more prudent if students prepare themselves adequately for the job market by pursuing higher education.



According to him, education was a shared responsibility and that a country that failed to develop its people intellectually faced the challenge of opting out of the ‘global village’ where knowledge and transformation were the order of the day.

He averred that children needed to be adequately prepared to develop specific sets of moral and academic skills and abilities at the pre-school level before they graduated to the basic school and subsequently to the tertiary level.



According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President, will continue to increase the manpower resources and teaching facilities, including the use of ICT teaching aids, of public tertiary institutions to support the expected increases in student population from the Free SHS graduates.



He said the government will continue to inject standards and professionalism into the education sector. It will ensure that teacher education and continuous professional development, working conditions, recruitment and retention, career structure and pathways for progression among others are upscale.



Dr Gideon Boako also visited the chief of Susuanso Nana Obrimpong Antwi Tabiri who was marking his 55th anniversary at Susuanso in the Tano North Constituency.