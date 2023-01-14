Highest pensioner in Ghana to receive GH¢169,725 monthly - SSNIT

Cedi notes | File photo

Chief Actuary of Social Security and National Insurance Scheme (SSNIT), Joseph Poku, has disclosed that the highest pensioner in Ghana will from this year earn an amount of GH¢169,725.89 every month.

According to him, this is a 19.05% increment from the previous GH¢142,564.97 received by the highest pensioner in 2022.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Friday, January 13, 2023, Mr Poku said the lowest pensioner, on the other hand, will receive GH¢430.58, an increase of 43.53%.



“The indexation rate for 2023 is 25% and this represents a 150% increase over the previous year’s indexation rate which was 10%…Having determined this rate, we don’t want to apply this rate across board because some people are earning far higher than the others so we need to take into account those who are low pension earners and this is what enabled us to introduce the mechanism called the redistribution,” Mr Poku announced.



“So the lowest pensioner who as at last year was receiving GH¢300 is now going to receive GH¢430 and some pesewas and this represents 43.53% increase over the previous years…again, the highest earning pensioner who was having GH¢142,564.97 is now going to receive pension beginning January 2023 of GH¢169,725.89 very month,” he added.

The redistribution method adopted by SSNIT is a mechanism applied to the indexation rate to cushion members on low pensions in conformity with the solidarity principle of social security.



He noted that a total of GH¢5 billion will be distributed by the pension scheme this year to beneficiaries.







