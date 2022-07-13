Highlife legend AB Crentsil is dead

The late musician, AB Crentsil

Ghanaian Highlife legend, Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, professionally known as AB Crentsil has passed away at the age of 79 years.

The death of the celebrated singer was confirmed by sounds engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah better known as Fredyma on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in a Facebook post.



"FAREWELL AB CRENSTIL. The original composer and singer of the famous and controversial songs, 'Moses and Atia', AB Crenstil, has died! He had a stint with a lot of bands before joining the Sweet Talks Band with Smart Nkansah and then his own band, Ahenfo. His hit songs, 'Juliana and Obi ba wiase', cannot be forgotten," the post read.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Fredyma intimated that the veteran singer had been sick for some time now.

Tons of tribute have poured in for the late composer.



More details soon...