Highlights of 2022 SoNA by Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed parliament

The last 24 hours in Ghana have been very significant because of a number of major headlines: the passage of the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy), Ghana’s exciting qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which both coincided with the president’s birthday, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s 2022 State of the Nation Address.

During his address, the president spoke about a number of issues including the recently passed Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy), the qualification of Ghana to the 2022 World Cup, and issues surrounding coup scares in the country.



The hour-plus-long address also touched on an array of topics and subjects.



Here are highlights of the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SoNA) as delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, made possible by GhanaWeb:



- Akufo-Addo salutes the management, technical and playing teams of the Black Stars, who, against the odds, beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Abuja to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar



- Coronavirus: He said Ghana could not have been prepared for the catastrophe that hit it, adding that even the richest economies with the most sophisticated structures were unprepared

- He said his government took the decision to prioritize the saving of lives, after which they would get together to rebuild the economy. Nobody imagined the devastation would be so widespread and last so long



- This government remains alive to its responsibilities to the Ghanaian people



- Government undertaking the construction of 111 entities, which comprise standard 100-bed district hospitals for one hundred and one (101) districts without hospitals, with accommodation for doctors and nurses; six (6) new regional hospitals for each of the six (6) new regions; the rehabilitation of the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital in the Western Region; one (1) new regional hospital for the Western Region; and three (3) psychiatric hospitals for each of the three (3) zones of the country, i.e. North, Middle and Coastal



- The Agenda 111 Project will create some thirty-three thousand, nine hundred (33,900) jobs for construction workers, and, on completion, some thirty-four thousand, three hundred (34,300) jobs for health workers



- GH¢17.7 billion (or 4.6% of GDP) spent in containing the Coronavirus since 2020.

- Russia-Ukraine war has had a direct impact on lives in Ghana



- Government to start the construction of five (5) technical colleges in the next few months.



- Three technical institutes will be upgraded to tertiary status.



- The initial phase for the construction of nine (9) TVET campuses will commence next month (April) in Bosomtwe, Akyem Awisa, Boako, Kenyasi, Patuda, Dambai, Larabanga, Guabuliga and Tolibri.



- The Creative Arts Senior High School, in Kwadaso, whose construction is currently seventy percent (70%) complete, will serve as a beacon for many young and talented people, seeking a fulfilling career in this field

- In 2021, Ghana recorded some six hundred and twenty-three thousand, five hundred and twenty-three (623,523) visitors, up from the three hundred and fifty-five thousand, one hundred and eight (355,108) visitors, the year before (2020), signifying a marked rebound of the country’s tourism sector



- Successes of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme have transformed the lives of many farmers around the country.



- Tono Irrigation Dam has been fully rehabilitated, and is back to life and fully operational, and is serving the needs of many farmers in the areas around the dam



- Age of ‘football age’ to come to an end as the Birth and Death Registry is to be digitized to allow for the synchronization of all details on people in the country



- Through the 1D1F initiative, the made-in-Ghana label is being stamped on a wide range of products proudly manufactured in Ghana.

- Mr. Speaker, the cocoa industry has marked a lot of interesting and far-reaching achievements this past year, including producing one million, and forty-seven thousand, three hundred and eighty-five tonnes (1,047,385), the highest ever recorded in Ghana’s history.



- Out of a total of two hundred and seventy-eight (278) 1D1F projects at various stages of implementation in all the sixteen (16) regions, one hundred and six (106) factories are currently operational, one hundred and forty-eight (148) are under construction, while twenty-four (24) projects are at mobilization stage



- Three other vehicle manufacturers, namely KIA, Hyundai and Renault are also expected to commence commercial production this year.



- The police are bringing order to the roads and we all now know that the law is no respecter of persons or vehicle types.