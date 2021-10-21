Highlights of President Akufo-Addo’s interview on Peace FM

• President Akufo-Addo is on a two-day tour of the Greater Accra region

• He began with an interview on Peace FM



• He spoke on so many issues including who becomes the NPP flagbearer



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is on a two-day tour of the Greater Accra region from Thursday, October 21, 2021, to Friday, October 22, 2021.



The tour of the Greater Accra Region will, first of all, take the President to the Ga Mantse Palace, where he will pay a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse to announce the start of the tour.



His first inspection duty will be at the Agbogbloshie reclaimed land site, where onion sellers were driven away from a couple of months ago.



After lunch, he will then move to the Adentan Constituency, Nanakrom to be precise, to inspect work on the dualisation of the Nanakrom road.



He will then cap the day with an inspection of the Accra Intelligent Traffic Management Project.



Day 2 will see the launch of the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ under the Let’s Make Accra Work Again initiative by the regional minister, Henry Quartey.



He will then meet all members of the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) of the Region as well as chief executives (MMDCEs) at the GNAT Hall to end his day.



President Akufo-Addo began his tour with an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'kokrokoo' with host, Kwami Sefa Kayi.



GhanaWeb brings to its readers some of the highlights from the President’s interview on Peace FM.



COVID-19

• Akufo-Addo says Covid came as a disruptive factor.



• He says the state of the country's finances is not the best.



NPP politics



• NPP Should have a transparent and credible way of electing my successor.



• "I wasn't the choice of any cabal," Akufo-Addo on electing his successor.



• He says he has a vote to help elect his successor.



Henry Quartey needs commendation



• Akufo-Addo says the Greater Accra regional minister, Henry Quartey needs to be commended, according to him he initially didn't like the position but he enforced it on him.



Akufo-Addo on Komenda Sugar Factory



• Immediately after Mahama inaugurated the factory it collapsed.



• Why didn't Mahama access the loan he is talking about for the factory?



• February next year the factory will be up and running.

On Mahama's E-Blocks



• Many of them are being worked on.



Abandoned Hospital Projects



• Eurojet project was initiated by former President John Agyekum Kufuor.



Agenda 111



• We are not doing more than we can do.



• The whole project has been divided into groups for it to be completed on time.



• We have agreed on bail of quantities so we have a uniform price across the country.



Cape Coast Harbour



• I made a mistake. He says the actual plan is to build a landing site.



• "I have to apologize to the people of Cape Coast," Akufo-Addo.



Fighting Corruption

• I announced the results because most of the investigations were initiated by me.



• I am doing my best to fight corruption



• Every effort is being made to help the Special Prosecutor to execute his duty.







Ghana School of Law issue



• The idea of more lawyers in the country is good for the health of the nation.



• The conversation is ongoing to resolve the issue



• Substantial progress will be made by next year.



• There is no space in the law school for them. There have been others who didn't get admission in the previous years but passed.



• Our situation will improve with some institutional changes



• It is unfortunate, I have a very disturbed mind.



• We will have a solution to it soon.

Greater Accra Regional tour



• "Even people who lost the election are going round thanking people how much more me," Akufoo-Addo.



LGBTQ+ Bill



• It is a private members bill and we have been waiting for it.



• It is in parliament so let's see how the discussion goes.



• It'll be a credit to Ghanaian democracy if this issue is handled rightly.



• The process should be conducted in an acceptable manner



State Burial for Papavi?



• Akufo-Addo Laughs . . . I am sure it's nothing serious about him getting a state burial.



May he rest well.



