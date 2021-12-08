Hijack of network cause of total blackout in Somanya – ECG

The blackout was caused by overloading on some transformers

The Public relations officer for the Tema Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Sekyiwaa Mensah, has refuted claims that the ECG initiated a total power outage in Lower Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo to settle scores with residents.

Residents in Lower Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo communities experienced a total blackout in the communities.



This comes days after the ECG shut down its office in Somanya citing safety as part of the reasons for the move.



The District office has been relocated to Juapong in the Volta Region and will serve seven districts including Lower Manya Krobo, Asuogyaman, Ho West, North Tongu, Shai Osudoku, Okere and Yilo Krobo.



On Monday, 22 November 2021, the residents organized a demonstration in the area, over plans by the ECG to introduce prepaid meters in Odumase, Somanya and their surroundings.

Addressing the total power outage in an interview with the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, the Public relations officer for the Tema Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Sekyiwaa Mensah, said the power outage was not from ECG.



She mentioned that the outage was due to the activities of “unscrupulous persons” which caused overloading on some transformers and destroyed several others within the various communities.



She added that ECG has shut down the feeders at the Bulk Supply Point (BSP) directly feeding the communities in order to protect its network, lives and properties of innocent customers and the general public within the Lower Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo communities.



“Affected customers should please note that ECG is engaging traditional authorities to find a lasting solution to address the various issues particularly the insecurity which does not permit us to operate in the district office at Somanya,” she added.