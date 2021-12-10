Hilife Music releases debut single ‘Stuck on Life’ featuring Tai

Official artwork of the song

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

From busking in London subways, to back up dancing for Pop and R&B bands from the '80s through to the noughties, to art, fashion and design, Tina Atiemo, a serial creative, now finds herself at the helm of HILIFE MUSIC - an indie label she founded merely by default.

Inspired out of the blue by sounds of hooks streaming from a trove in her mind, Tina felt guided by the flow of rhythms leading her onto the music path.



The new release and debut single ‘Stuck on Life’, is her co-production with Mo Samuels, one half of Sons of Sonix (Justin Bieber, Stormzy, Ariana Grande) and featuring singer and songwriter, Tai.



The song is about conversations with our inner voice and learning to trust our intuition with our gut feeling.

The voice never fails us with decisions which we, the tenants of our hearts, must make. ‘’So, do you or don't you? Will you or won't you?’’ What would you choose?



