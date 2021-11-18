‘Hired assassins after my life’ – Krobo youth leader

The youth leader is yet to file an official complaint to the police

Correspondence from Eastern Region:

Youth leader of Osiekuse in the Manya Krobo Traditional Area of the Eastern Region, Niewiamatse Daniel Tetteh says some persons have sent assassins after his life following differences with a chieftaincy faction somewhere last month.



According to him, the threats are due to his persistent criticism and



involvement in the stand-off with the said rival chieftaincy faction over the use of a durbar ground for the celebrations of the recent Ngmayem festival over the last few weeks.



“After we stopped the other faction from accessing the durbar grounds, the Konor also stopped them from holding the festival on a Saturday which resulted in some disturbances,” he told GhanaWeb.



“I wasn’t there and nobody from Osiekuse was there,” he added.

Following the attacks however during the festival celebrations, he narrated that subsequent information he has picked up pointed to some disgruntled persons accusing him and the people of Osiekuse for instigating the attacks on the festival procession on the 30th of November.



“The accusation against us [from the other faction] is that we instigated the whole clashes so they are going to deal with me in retaliation for what transpired through me as the leader,” said the youth leader.



He disclosed that one of the hired hit men who happen to know him has reached out to him to inform him of the whole plot on his life. He said, “We are aware of all their plot. If they meet today, we’ll hear of it, if they meet tomorrow, we’ll hear of it.”



According to him, his pursuers have fixed the celebrations of the impending Kloyosikplemi festival by the people of Yilo Krobo over the weekend to execute their plot.



The fearful would-be victim said his family was fully aware of the plot and would go after his assailants should anything happen to him.

Asked if he had reported the incident to the police, he said he was on his way to make an official report with the Odumase-Krobo Police to take the necessary action before anything happens to him.



Mr. Tetteh who said his family had been thrown into a state of fear following the threat told GhanaWeb that strange persons had been spotted monitoring his house at odd hours.



“There is a lot of fear, even sleeping at home has become difficult for me because people are being murdered everywhere. People are loitering around my house at night,” he said adding that his wife has complained to him about seeing strange people loitering around their house in the night.



Some youth of the Osiekuse community have also reported facing similar threats from unknown persons.