His Presence University of Theology holds 15th convocation to confer 3 honorary doctorate degree awards

Source: Michael Oberteye

His Presence University of Theology (HIPUT) has held its 15th convocation to award three illustrious individuals with Honorary Doctorate Degrees.

The event was graced by the presence of several dignitaries from all walks of life including its President, His Eminence Archbishop Dr. Barkers Arthur PhD.Th, D.Min, D.Epis.



Also, in attendance was His Royal Majesty, Eze Dr. Amb. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, King of the Ibgos in Ghana who chaired the event.



The three recipients were Chief Naaba Ramia Adamu Hamid who is the development chief of Sarpeiman, chairman of the Sissamba Empire, and Yadega Mossi Chief of the Greater Accra Region.



Chief Naaba Ramia Adamu Hamid received an honorary doctorate degree in Humanities.



The second was Chief Leibginsim Naa Gregory Owusu Arthur who is the development chief of Tamale, Deputy CEO of Rainbow Radio International, and Founder of Studio 502. He also received an honorary doctorate degree in Humanities.



Special awardee at the event, His Excellency Doctor-Elect Ambassador Abu Zein was honored with dual Doctorate Degrees.

Doctor-Elect Ambassador Abu Zein, currently holds various prestigious positions, including Deputy Chairman of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) and Head of the Africa Region of the IHRC, and Ambassador at Large of the International Human Rights Commission (111C) to the African Union.



Ambassador Zein is primarily a business genius who has structured all his businesses and investments to cater to the underprivileged, such as the extremely poor yet talented individuals, orphans, widows, and school dropouts, with a minority focus on academically qualified individuals, usually not the norm for the average investor.



Despite not holding a formal degree in financial engineering, Honorable Abu Zein possesses a natural gift for the field. He was home-schooled until the age of 15, but even at a young age, his understanding of Real Estate Indus and his abilities to create and manage 100% share-held businesses were incredible.



For many years, Honorable Abu Zein chose to keep his philanthropic activities private until three years ago when some major organizations approached to advise him to allow notice be taken. Among them were The Red Cross Society and the IHRC to document and make his philanthropic endeavors public.



This decision was made to provide transparency and ensure that participants in his projects have a clear understanding of who they are benefiting from, without any ambiguities.



Currently, Honorable Abu Zein provides funding for 25 widows, supporting them in their petty trades. He also covers the monthly medical bills of some 35 senior citizens who do not receive support from the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) due to legibility issues.

Additionally, he has constructed a full-size sports complex, providing free training in football, basketball, and athletics to approximately 200 underprivileged youth in the Okaikwe-North Municipality in Accra.



In addition to that, he organizes a weekly feeding program for some 350 street children in the Christian Village of Kisseman, a program schemed at Identifying the good from the rotten. During these feeding sessions, talented children are identified and provided with support.



Doctor-Elect Abu Zein's commitment to serving the underprivileged is commendable, his profound impact on the lives of those he supports is evident.



His nomination for an honorary conferment is well-deserved, as his tireless dedication and transformative initiatives embody the spirit of philanthropy.



Honorable Abu Zein, a man with an unconventional educational background, has made significant contributions to both his family and community.



He received most of his education through private home tutoring to the secondary school level. During this period, he cultivated his business ideas and began putting them into action.

In his personal life, Mr Abu Zein is married to an equally industrious wife, and together they have two biological children.



Professionally, Ambassador Zein serves as the chairman of a conglomerate of companies with investments spanning Ghana and abroad, notably in Europe, the Middle East, South, and West Africa, as well as North America. His focus is unambiguously centered on serving the underprivileged, a mission that permeates both his business and philanthropic endeavors.



His philanthropic initiatives are multifaceted and deeply impactful. Notably, he leads "Feed the Street," an annual program dedicated to the welfare of Accra's street children.



Furthermore, Abu Zein's commitment extends to the support of 55 widows, assisting them in reestablishing small businesses. He also provided agricultural land to those with the ability to farm both crops and fish, His generosity to the respectful memory of the dead necessitated the gift of the Legon Islamic Cemetery.



In conclusion, Doctor-Elect Honorable Abu Zein exemplifies the sentiment expressed in his quote: "A person who sees a problem is a Human being, a person who finds a solution is a Visionary, and the person who goes out and does something substantial about the problem with the solution is an Entrepreneur." His visionary philanthropy, together with his entrepreneurial spirit, has left an indelible mark on the lives of the underprivileged.



For this course, he was given Honorary Doctorate Degrees in Business Administration and a Doctor of Philosophy in Intercultural Studies.

His Presence University of Theology over the years has trained many Christian Leaders, awarding them with Diplomas, Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctorate degrees.



With the help of its international affiliate Universities, the University has been able to award a commendable number of senior citizens who have been able to affect society with their personalities with Honorary Doctorate Degrees.



Other personalities who graced the occasion include Dr. Nana Ampim Darko, chief of Kwayarko, Dr. Chief Muhammad Suntaaba, president of inner-city chiefs, Dr Nene Narh Terkpertey Sipim of Manya Krobo, Dr. John Quaye, CEO of Manasseh group of companies at Winneba.



Also, in attendance was His Excellency Rabi Kassem, former Saudi Arabia Consular, Honorable Harry Zakkour, Sheikh Muhammad Sadiq, Dr. Phillis Barkers Arthur, Hajia Seeta Zein, Nana Opona Agyei Ababio I, Nifahene of Ayomoso Ahafo Region, Bishop Gilbert Madjanor and Bishop Benjamin Biney.