His comments might have been a slip - Afenyo-Markin defends Kennedy Agyapong

Alexander Afenyo-Markin has offered a defense to Kennedy Agyapong

• Kennedy Agyapong might have just committed a slip in his threats to a journalist

• That's the defense being offered by Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin



• Afenyo-Markin has once served as legal counsel for the Assin Central MP at the Privileges Committee of Parliament



A one-time legal counsel for the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has equated the comments of the lawmaker to a slip.



Offering help to his outspoken colleague MP, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin explained that while the media is not an enemy that they should be fighting, it is worth noting that even as MPs, they slip sometimes.



He urged his colleague, Kennedy Agyapong, to stop fighting the media.

“The media is not our enemy. We are not enemies to ourselves. Sometimes we slip.



“What is important is for us to take steps or remedy, or resolve when these things happen. We are all human,” he explained, reports citinewsroom.com.



The Deputy Majority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who has served as legal counsel for Kennedy Agyapong before at Privileges Committee, indicated that “I have received very positive responses from him, and I have no doubt in my mind that steps will be taken to deal with the matter, so there won’t be the need to go into the long haul.”



It was Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, the MP for Tamale North’s request on the floor of Parliament that got the Assin Central dragged again before the Privileges Committee of Parliament.



This comes to three, the number of times he has been dragged before the Committee for misconduct.

Kennedy Agyapong, while speaking on TV recently, made threats on the life of a journalist, calling for people to beat him up.



A former journalist himself, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, argued in Parliament that the threats amounted to a dent in Parliament’s reputation, urging the House to investigate him.



However, Kennedy Agyapong has gone on to express no remorse for his actions, stating that he is not afraid of being expelled from Parliament.



