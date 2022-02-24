His majesty is a symbol of peace and development - IGP eulogizes Otumfuo

IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has eulogized Otumfuo for being a symbol of peace and unity

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has said the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has been a symbol of peace, unity and development of the country.

He prayed that God will continue to grant the King abundant wisdom and strength to do more for his people and nation.



“He has been a symbol of unity and development of our country and I pray God will continue to give him the strength and wisdom to deliver what is best for his people and country,” Dr Dampare said.



The IGP stated these when he received the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin at his office in Accra on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.



Dr Dampare gave the assurance that the police would continue to discharge their constitutional mandate to ensure that the country was peaceful.



That, he said, would enable the people to undertake their lawful activities.

“We will continue to do our best with team spirit so as to maintain the peace, and to protect lives and property,” he said.



The IGP called for support from all Ghanaians for the police, “so that we will be able to arrive at our destination.”



He added that it was the aim of the members of the police management to leave the service in a better capacity than they came to meet it.



Dr Dampare thanked the E ON 3 Group and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the honor done him with the presentation of the coin.



