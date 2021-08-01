His mother is mentally ill, and father is dead – Sponsor finds viral ‘fufu-for-our-day’ boy

A picture of a boy eating fufu during 'Our day' went viral on social media

The young boy eating fufu as an 'Our-Day meal' in a viral photo has been found after a well-meaning Ghanaian promised to sponsor his education.

During the period in which Oswald’s our day letter drew a lot of attention nationwide, a trending photo of a young boy having fufu as his 'Our-Day' meal in a rural school emerged.



After the picture went viral, a good samaritan offered to sponsor the boy’s education until college if he can be found.



“A friend is looking for the boy in the picture, he wants to sponsor him till college!! Please help me find him. Share!!!!!”



Fast forward, the young boy has been found by a Facebook user.

Among other things, it was discovered that the little boy is a pupil of Nkwantappng DA school in the Ashanti region and is named Daniel



“Found him. He is in the Ashanti region, making arrangements to go see him. His mother is mentally deranged, and his father is deceased. His elder brother dropped out of school at class 5, he has joined galamsey. So he can support his other siblings. This life.” the good Samaritan wrote



Some Ghanaians including popular media personality, Berla Mundi have opined that the support towards Oswald’s our day celebrations could have gone a long way to help children, other deprived children.



