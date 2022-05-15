0
History of Accra Academy chronicled in 726-page book launched

Accra Academy School Ppol Main entrance of Accra Academy SHS

Sun, 15 May 2022

A book that chronicles the history of Accra Academy School has been launched in Accra.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, said the history of Accra Academy, justifies the reforms currently underway in the Education Sector.

He said the reviews are critical to improve the Ghanaian educational system to match international benchmarks.

Entitled “From James Town to Bubuashie”, the book was inspired by a past student, Simon Ontoyin, who said his search on the internet about the school was empty.

Deputy Education Minister, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour who launched the book, said its content revealed the challenges the education sector has faced over the years and why it is urgent for reforms.

He said the Government ”intends and is working to ensure that the needed reforms are made to strengthen the sector”.

An Old boy and Board Chairman of Accra Academy, His Lordship Jones Dotse, said ”it is not just a book but a clear path to proper education”.

Nana Akuoko Sarpong, Nana Kwesi Gyan Apenteng, Reginald Niibi Ayibonte, Most Rev. Charles Palmer Buckle all took part in the dedication and auction of the 726-page book.

