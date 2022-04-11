1
Hit-and-run Land cruiser driver kills a one-year-old baby, two others

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

An unidentified driver of a Land cruiser has killed a one-year-old baby and two others at Akyem Asiakwa in the Eastern Region.

According to Accra 100.5FM‘s Eastern Regional correspondence, Kofi Mitchel, the unidentified driver of the said Land cruiser drove through a crowd that was returning from a wedding reception on Saturday, April 9, 2022

The reporter told Accra FM’s Sunday, April 10, 2022 afternoon news that the driver at the spot killed the one-year-old baby and two others and sped off.

He said three others who suffered various degrees of injuries were taken to the Koforidua General hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The Eastern Regional police command in the meantime has launched a manhunt for the hit and run driver since nobody was able to pick up the registration number of the said speeding Land cruiser that caused the calamity in the area.

