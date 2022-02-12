Hit and run driver kills four-year-old girl

The victim died instantly after she was knocked down by a speeding vehicle

Source: GNA

A four-year-old girl, (name withheld) has met her untimely death after she was knocked down by an unknown motorist, whilst crossing the road.

The victim, who was in the company of her friends, could not catch up with the pace while crossing the road and was knocked down by a speeding vehicle killing her instantly at Kudzra a suburb of Kpando-Tafi, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mrs. Effia Tenge has disclosed.



She said the deceased is reported to have accompanied her friends when they were sent on an errand on Thursday around 1730 hours.



She said ‘unfortunately, the driver did not stop and left her to her fate.’



DSP Tenge said the victim sustained serious injuries and was confirmed dead at the Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital Kpando.

The body of the deceased is deposited at the morgue of the said Hospital for autopsy and preservation.



She added that the suspect is yet to be identified and arrested.



Meanwhile, the Police Service is, however, advising parents to handle their children with care and not leave them under the care of other minors, who are immature in guaranteeing their safety when the need arises.