Hit and run mechanic arrested at Kpando

The suspect is said to have bolted after knocking the victim who was crossing a road

A 23-year-old mechanic has been arrested by police at Kpando in the Volta Region in relation to a hit and run incident that led to the death of a four-year-old.

According to a Daily Guide report, the suspect on Friday, February 11, 2022, allegedly knocked down the deceased with a motorbike and bolted from the scene.



The victim was said to be crossing a road when Kingsly Kornudze allegedly knocked her down while speeding on a motorbike.



Edem Mawudor identified as the victim died on arrival at the Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital in Kpando.

Confirming the incident, the Regional Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Efia Tenge, noted that the victim who was in the company of some friends was knocked down by the suspect around 5:30 pm on Friday.



“On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, Kingsley Kornudze was put before the Kpando Circuit Court on a provisional charge of Dangerous Cycling and Negligently Causing Harm and was remanded into police custody to reappear on February 23, 2022, for trial,” the police PRO is quoted.