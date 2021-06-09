Ho-Bankoe R.C Mixed Primary School turns Chapel into classrooms

The school wants government to come to their aide

Source: GNA

Ho-Bankoe Roman Catholic (R.C) Mixed Primary School in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region has converted the dilapidated old R.C Chapel into classrooms for Basic One-three pupils for lack of structures.

Kindergartens (KG) 1 and 2 pupils equally have their classes in another old Chapel till April 2021, when they moved to an uncompleted two-storey classroom block constructed by the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of the School.



Mr Daniel Agbesi-Latsu, the PTA Chairman revealed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the PTA General Meeting held in Ho.



He explained that in a quest to salvage the situation, the PTA embarked on a two-storey three-unit classroom block project in 2015, but was able to partially finish the ground floor, where the KG one and two are presently occupying as a classroom.



He said the government’s quest to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Four would not succeed if school infrastructure in urban centres such as Ho is in such a deplorable state.



He appealed to non-governmental organisations (NGOs), Ho Municipal Assembly, old pupils of the school, and Mr Benjamin Kpodo, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Ho-Central to help fix the infrastructure deficit of the school for a decent and conducive learning and teaching environment.



Ms Bernice Kutey, the PTA Financial Secretary advised parents to provide their wards with their school needs such as uniforms and books since the government could not do everything for them.

She said the situation where we look up to the government for everything should belong to the past.



Mr John Fabian Tengey, the Headteacher of the School entreated guardians and parents to invest in their children’s education since it is the best investment they could make in life.



He pleaded with them to take good care of the children whether they are their biological children or adopted because God had a plan for everybody.



Madam Joan Addae, a teacher of the school, advised parents to visit their children at school to know how they are performing in class.



The meeting also saw the nomination of five persons to serve on the Project Management Committee and three others who served as Audit Committee Members.