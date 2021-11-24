Ho-Fiave ‘fridge murder’ - The story so far

Deceased, Lizzy and suspect, Danyy

Woman allegedly murdered and dumped in a fridge by her boyfriend

Ghana woke up to yet another report of a chilling murder incident in which a young man is reported to have killed his girlfriend and dumped her body in a refrigerator in their apartment after which he absconded.



This incident comes after the Abesim murder case in which the decapitated bodies of two teenage boys were discovered by police in the fridge of a suspect, Richard Appiah somewhere in August this year.



The Ho incident



Police in the Volta Region reported on Monday, November 22, 2022, that it had been called to the scene of a suspected murder in which the victim’s body was kept in a fridge by her alleged killer who happens to be her boyfriend.



According to reports, some tenants and neighbours reported of a strong stench emanating from a room in a compound at Ho-Fiave.

The neighbours concerned by the presence of hovering houseflies and stench from the room broke in and discovered the decomposed body of a lady identified as only Lizzy who happened to be occupying the room with her boyfriend.



The body was said to have been stuffed in a double decker fridge in the room.



The body was taken by police and later transferred to the Ho Municipal Hospital morgue pending autopsy.



Manhunt launched for arrest of deceased’s boyfriend



Police, following the discovery of the body and the available evidence in the room declared the boyfriend of the deceased also identified only as Frank wanted.



New evidence uncovered by police



Visiting the crime scene later, personnel of the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are said to have picked up evidence of what is believed to be the burnt hair of the deceased from the residence.



Latest report from the police who have since commenced efforts to apprehend the suspect said to be on the run indicates that remnants of burnt human hair and a rod used to control the burning were discovered at the backyard of the suspect’s house.

According to a report by Joynews sighted by GhanaWeb, the body of the deceased aside being stuffed in the refrigerator was covered with a heap of blood-soaked clothes and carpet in an attempt to conceal it.



Police are also said to have picked up some documents from the room to help with investigations and also help identify the victim and the suspect properly.



The police are yet to make out the relatives of the deceased to inform them about the situation.



Meanwhile, some neighbours have opened up about their encounter with the deceased and suspect, having lived with them in the same neighbourhood for a while.



Some of the residents according to the Joynews report, described the lovers as quiet people who kept to themselves.



A son of the landlady, Mathias Ajobley, also reports that the suspect, before leaving the house demanded a spare key to the room which was in the possession of his mother.



Meanwhile, a sociologist at the University of Ghana, Albert Kpoor has attributed the increasing cases of femicide in the country to gender differences in terms of access to resources and socio-economic factors.

According to him, the disparity between men and women has led men to believe they have an upper hand over women.



He notes that the laws in Ghana unlike other jurisdictions do not favour women who a lot of times are disadvantaged.



“Our laws need to change in favour of women especially in the domestic sphere just like in the western countries. We do not have such laws so men tend to think that they own women but it should not really be the case. This is clearly an issue of gender where men think that they own women,” he stated in an interview with GhanaWeb.



