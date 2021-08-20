Ho Municipal Assembly deserves a befitting office complex - Kpodo

Benjamin Kpodo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho

Benjamin Kpodo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho Constituency has appealed to the government to provide the Ho Municipal Assembly with an office edifice matching its status as a regional capital.

He said the Municipality contained the “Assembly of the Region" and must be expanded to meet standard working requirements.



The MP made the appeal, when Dan Botwe, Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, met the Assembly and other stakeholders during a progress tour of parts of the Region.



He asked the Minister to consider the constraint of workers in the current office spaces, and heed increasing calls for a modern building.



“The Assembly needs a new modern block for office accommodation and for the departments to function properly,” Mr. Kpodo appealed, noting that concerns had already been raised and should be given some attention.



Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, called the building “colonial,” and said a new one should be considered.

Dan Botwe responded with a firm assurance that the appeals would be given fair consideration.



“The request has been made and has been properly received, and I will assure you that it will be forwarded to the appropriate quarters,” he said.



The Minister who was inspecting the progress of projects under the World Bank-funded Secondary City Support Programme in Ho urged the Assembly to maintain and improve on its performance to attract the needed support.



He added that the government remained committed to deepening decentralization and said local Assemblies must not relinquish support for the initiative.



The Secondary City programme is a 100 million dollars competitive developmental support programme for Municipalities across the country and from which the Ho Municipality secured a central market upgrade including over 150 market stores.