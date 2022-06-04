Ho Municipal Assembly engages taxi operators on daily toll

Some of the taxi drivers during the engagement

Source: GNA

Taxi operators in the Ho Municipality have met officials of the Ho Municipal Assembly over daily charges.

Numbering close to 100, the operators of both taxi vehicles and tricycles, massed the Ho Jubilee Park, where the engagement ensued.



Among concerns raised were the daily toll of GH¢ 1, which the operators said was burdensome considering the current economic situation.



The operators said they were already burdened with the cost of side stickers, and other taxes, and alleged that the Assembly had failed to justify the need to collect the daily tolls.



“We are not saying we are not going to pay. The problem is not knowing what we are not knowing what they are using the money for,” they said.



Mr Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, addressing the operators, said taxi operators remained integral of the city’s infrastructure, and that the Assembly was aware of their challenges.



He said the Assembly had met leaders of the various unions and promised a compromise.

The MCE appealed to operators and union leaders to help improve the transport system and inject professionalism to enhance customer experience.



Drivers had raised concerns over the slow pace of work on projects the money was being claimed to be meant for, and which included a bypass to the Ho Central Market, which bears increasing pressure as the main road remains closed for a bridge construction.



The MCE assured that work on both projects progressed in earnest and would be completed soon to the relief of all.



Leaders of the various driver unions also raised an alarm over the increasing rate of underage and unlicensed drivers' operation tricycles in the Municipality and said most reckless driving and resultant road crashes could be traced to them.



Mr Bosson said the Assembly had taken note of the emerging trend, and would work with relevant agencies including the police, vehicle licensing, and road safety authority in arresting the situation.