Ho Municipal Assembly organises EXPO 2022

File photo: Ho Municipal Assembly

Source: Dzifa Hukporti, ISD, Contributor

A two-week Trade Tourism and Cultural Fair aimed at leveraging Agri-Technology and Agri-Business to promote growth and development in the Ho Municipality has ended.

Organised by the Ho Municipal Assembly, the Fair was also to serve as a platform for the people to meet businesses and create networks.



Speaking at the event, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Divine Komla Bosson, urged the people to use the natural and human resources available in the municipalities to create a better life for themselves.



Mr Bosson said the municipality has a lot of tourism potential that needed to be developed and marketed to attract tourists.



The Namibian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mrs Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, who was at the Fair, said modern mechanised agriculture is the largest source of employment and economic growth worldwide.

She noted that the Volta Region has unrealised agricultural and agribusiness potential that, if fully explored, could propel the region and Ghana to greater heights in terms of food self-sufficiency and youth employment.



She indicated that 80% of farming in Africa was either done for subsistence or with a bush fallow method, which led to low yields and post-harvest losses.



As a result, she stressed that it was crucial that smallholder farmers and those engaged in large-scale farming, adopted innovative technologies and agricultural solutions to maximise their output.



The Ho Expo 2022 was organised in partnership with Advert Tower, the Association of Ghana Industries (Eastern, Volta & Oti Regions) and the Ghana Tourism Authority.