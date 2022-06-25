0
Ho Municipal assembly auctions ‘unclaimed’ goats, sheep

Sat, 25 Jun 2022

The Ho Municpal Assembly has announced the auction sale of unclaimed animals at the Assembly’s public pond.

“The public is hereby informed that there are unclaimed animals (Goats&Sheep) in the Ho Municipal Assembly public pond,” a public notice from the Assembly stated.

According to the notice, “the said animals were arrested from Godzopue, Leprosarium, Daabra, Dome, Sokode Lokoe and Barracks New Town communities,” all suburbs of Ho.

It added that the animals will be auctioned to the public on “Friday, 24 June 2022 in Ho Municipal Assembly, Works yard.”

The Municipal Assembly also invited the public to the auction.

