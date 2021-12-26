Ho Teaching Hospital in dire need of support to equip its Ultra-modern Cardiothoracic Center

Ho Teaching Hospital

Management of the Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta Region have appealed to philanthropists and benevolent organizations to support its fundraising to equip its Cardiothoracic Center.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital, Dr. John Tampuori who made the appeal is hopeful that an Ultra-modern Cardiothoracic Center will equip the facility to provide standard cardiovascular treatment to patients in its catchment area.



He said this in his Christmas message at a Thanksgiving Service and Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols at the hospital. Staff and other guests were treated with music and hymns by the Ho Teaching Hospital’s choir, 66 Artillery Regimental Band among other choir groups.



The nine lessons which were read by staff and guests encouraged staff especially to be steadfast regardless of challenges they face in the performance of their duties.



The Ho Teaching Hospital is the second health facility in the country to have established a Cardiothoracic Center apart from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



It also serves as a resource Center for students of the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho. The Center however delivers medical treatment for cardiovascular diseases but lacks the requisite equipment to treat severe cases such as surgical operations on the heart.

Dr John Tampuori is optimistic that when completed, the proposed ultra-modern Center will bring relief to patients with cardiovascular diseases in the Volta, Oti and Eastern regions as well as those from the neighboring Togo.



He therefore called on all and sundry to contribute to the realization of the project to enable the hospital to discharge its duty as a Specialist Healthcare Facility.



The Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Professor John Owusu Gyapong commended staff at the facility for their commitment towards quality healthcare delivery in its catchment area.



He however urged them to work hard to enhance service delivery in subsequent years.



The Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Divine Bosson pledged the support of the Municipal Assembly in any move geared towards the development of the hospital.