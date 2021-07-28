Ho Teaching Hospital increases cardiothoracic fundraising awareness with town activation

Chief Executive Officer of the Ho Teaching hospital in Ho, Dr John Tampuori

The Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) as part of the ways to raise awareness and whip up support from Ghanaians for the cardiothoracic Fundraising Project embarked on a town activation exercise on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

The exercise, which was led by Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital, Dr. John Tampouri saw staff walk through some principal streets in Ho, educating residence on the need to be part of this project and why its success is paramount.



The 16 kilometers walk began from the premises of the Ho Teaching Hospital through major routes in the city. Patrons walked through the Redeemed Road, Dome market, Ho market, scraps road and Ola Girls school. It continued to the Civic Center to KK House traffic lights, turned to the Ahoe Roundabout and back to HTH.



The town activation is the last of a string of events aimed at ensuring residents of the Volta Region are aligned with the goals of the hospital.



The event was organized by Impact Concept Solutions (ICS Africa) an African based business solutions company offering Event Engineering, Marketing and Communication as well as Management Consulting services.



Speaking after the walk, Dr. John Tampuori, said the existing facility needed to be modernized and the human resource of surgeons enhanced to make the Centre stand on its feet to provide cardio services to its numerous clients.



"We need the support of all. Nothing is too small," he said, as he entreated the media to lead the crusade of awareness creation to win the support of individuals, corporate establishments and benevolent institutions for the project.



He said the current situation of cardiothoracic treatment was to refer patients to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for surgery adding that the project was to bridge the gap between Ho and Korle- Bu as cases continued to increase.



Dr. Tampuri disclosed that between January and June 18, this year, some 729 cardiac patients were treated at the OPD level while 1,023 patients attended cardiovascular treatment as of November 2020, which made a stronger case for the need for a modern cardiac Centre, GNA reports.



The Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH), one of Ghana's leading health facilities on Thursday, June 25, 2021, officially launched the Cardiothoracic Disease Center Fundraising Project aimed at equipping the hospital's cardiothoracic center.

The ambitious “Save a Life, Save a Heart Fundraising Project” will see the teaching hospital and its partners raise more than $3.2 million to improve the already existing center with modern state-of-the-art equipment, making it a reference center for patients suffering from various cardiovascular issues in Ghana and across the subregion.



The first of such projects was started in 1992 by veteran cardiothoracic surgeons and former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, who had only returned from Germany at the time to establish the National Cardiothoracic Center at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



The center according to reports remains the country's only specialized institution with the needed expertise to treat and manage patients with all forms of heart condition.



Globally recognized accounting firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) are the official fund managers.



How to donate



Contributions could be sent on merchant ID 982046 or 0555029941 with account name ‘HTH Cardio Fundraising’ or through accredited bank accounts at Fidelity Bank, GCB Bank Limited, Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited, National Investment Bank Limited, OmniBSCI Bank and ABSA Bank Ghana Limited.



FIDELITY BANK



ACCOUNT NAME: HTH CARDIOTHORACIC FUND A/C



ACCOUNT NUMBER (GHANA CEDIS): 1070033815224

ACCOUNT NUMBER (DOLLARS): 1971033815219



BRANCH: HEAD OFFICE



GCB BANK LTD



ACCOUNT NAME: HTH CARDIOTHORACIC FUND A/C



ACCOUNT NUMBER (GHANA CEDIS): 5011130003126



ACCOUNT NUMBER (DOLLARS): 5011600000054



BRANCH: HO MAIN



CONSOLIDATED BANK GHANA



ACCOUNT NAME: HTH CARDIOTHORACIC FUND A/C

ACCOUNT NUMBER (GHANA CEDIS): 1774238120001



BRANCH: MANET TOWER 3, ACCRA



NATIONAL INVESTMENT BANK LTD



ACCOUNT NAME: HTH CARDIOTHORACIC FUND A/C



ACCOUNT NUMBER (GHANA CEDIS): 1135080149901



BRANCH: AIRPORT



OmniBSIC BANK



ACCOUNT NAME: HTH CARDIOTHORACIC FUND A/C



ACCOUNT NUMBER (GHANA CEDIS): 0010004425583

BRANCH: TEAM C.11



ABSA BANK GHANA LTD



ACCOUNT NAME: HTH CARDIOTHORACIC FUND A/C



ACCOUNT NUMBER (GHANA CEDIS): 039/1037965



BRANCH: HO



ACCOUNT NUMBER (DOLLARS):



064/1083712



BRANCH: HEAD OFFICE, HIGH STREET -ACCRA