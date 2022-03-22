Ho Teaching Hospital record high dental diseases

Dr. Johannes Napoleon Nyagorme examining a patient

Acting Director of Dental and Maxillofacial Unit of the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH), Dr. Johannes Napoleon Nyagorme has revealed that the Hospital continues to record a higher number of dental problems in the region.

He attributed the challenge to a lack of awareness creation on dental health and inadequate dentist in the country, especially in rural communities in the Volta region.



"There is very minimal education in the country looking at the number of Doctors or Dentists to patient, it's woefully inadequate and because the education is not getting to the rural folks they come with dental conditions in complicated stages."



He made the comment at Mawuli Senior High School in Ho on Sunday, March 20, 2022, where Management of the Ho Teaching Hospital observed this year's World Oral Health Day.



According to him, despite the challenges, the Hospital would continue to play its role effectively for the betterment of oral health.



"So, I can generally say that we have a lot of Dental conditions around which we are doing our best to manage," he said.

Dr. Napoleon Nyagorme advised individuals to visit a dentist at least twice a year and also take brushing of the tooth seriously.



According to World Health Organisation (WHO), over 480 million people living in Africa have various dental diseases despite being preventable.



The theme for this year's World Oral Health Day is " Be proud of your mouth".



Hundreds of students from the Mawuli Senior High School and their teachers including members from the Ho township were given free dental screening and consultation.