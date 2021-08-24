Ho Technical University to demonstrate solar-powered irrigation system

The project seeks to develop the capacity of training institutes and technicians in solar-power

The Ho Technical University will demonstrate the use of an innovative solar-powered irrigation system, becoming the first Technical University in the country to achieve the feat.

The initiative, under the GIZ Green People’s Energy Project, seeks to develop the capacity of training institutes and technicians in solar-powered irrigation systems in Ghana.



The project will install the systems in three tertiary institutions - the University for Development Studies, the University of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Ho Technical University.



Raphael Wiese, Project Manager for the Green People’s Energy, at a joint sod-cutting ceremony held at the demonstration farm of the HTU’s Agro Enterprises Department, said the initiative was made possible with funds from the German Ministry of Economic Development and Cooperation.



He said it would enhance the capacity of the HTU to offer training to a broad range of stakeholders towards stimulating investments in renewable energies.



“We are proud and happy that we can now corporate with a technical university on that issue,” Mr. Wiese said.

The project runs at an estimated cost of 143,000 Euros, which includes training for relevant staff, students, and irrigation farmers.



Professor Ben Honyenuga, the Vice-Chancellor, said the choice of the HTU as one of the seeding grounds for the project showed repute and helped cement the Institution’s place as “the reference point for TVET education in Ghana and Africa.”



He said the solar-powered system would help address challenges with rain-fed agriculture and thanked the GIZ for supporting the development of agriculture through the enhancement of knowledge.



The Vice-Chancellor said the project aligned with the University’s strategic objectives, which was to impact communities in its enclave.



“We are telling everybody that the Ho Technical University is ready and so begin to warm up and get ready for the training.

“We all calling on all people in this Region, Oti and beyond, that, bring your staff here when the time comes,” he said, adding that irrigation farmers across, should consider the project a relief.



Prof. Honyenuga gave the assurance that the University would work together with the various partners to successfully implement the project, saying, “We are already looking beyond this project.”



He said the HTU would seek more collaboration with the GIZ on efforts to alleviate poverty, ensure sustainability and enhance living standards.



Gilbert Asorwoe, Site Manager for Punptech, the company installing the systems, said all tools and materials were ready and would be completed in a month, following the discovery of a suitable site for the well.



He said the system incorporated high-quality German pumps and expected to encourage the use of solar-powered alternatives in irrigation farming.