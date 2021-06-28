Ho celebrates census night

The Ghana Police Service provided security for enumerators

Source: GNA

Residents in the Ho Municipality Sunday celebrated the 2021 Population and Housing Census Night with street procession amid brass band music, to end at the main Ho Lorry Park.

The Volta Regional Directorate of the Ghana Statistical Service joined to create awareness by distributing flyers containing vital information regarding the forthcoming exercise.



Officials from the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) also joined the celebration, educating the citizens to avail themselves for the exercise.



Personnel from the Ghana Police Service were also on the ground providing security to the enumerators, supervisors and the media as they marched through the streets.



Chris Amewu, the Volta Regional Census Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that a total of 670,129 structures had been listed, representing 104.7 percent.



He said the figure exceeded the projected targets of 639, 866, disclosing that the projection was done based on the 2010 listed structures.



Mr Amewu said: “During the enumeration, any structure found not chalked would be chalked and the necessary procedures followed to get it listed and occupants enumerated.”

He was optimistic that every single soul living in the region would be counted.



Mr Amewu said census data was very vital in planning for development, thus the need for all to participate in the exercise.



He said accurate and reliable data was helpful to ensure an even distribution of resources across the country, hence the need for the census.



He implored the citizens to cooperate with enumerators to ensure a successful exercise.



Meanwhile, when the GNA interacted with the residents, some said they were aware of the census night while others said otherwise.



A motor rider, who gave his name as David, said though he heard June 27 was census night, he did not know that official counting of people would start on June 28.