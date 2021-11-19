Ho is such a clean city – Namibia High Commissioner

High Commissioner of Namibia to Ghana, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi

The High Commissioner of Namibia to Ghana, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi has commended city authorities and residents of the Volta regional capital, Ho for keeping the city neat and clean.

The High Commissioner who is currently taking part in the 5th Volta Trade and Investment Fair being held at the Ho Sports stadium noted that not many cities on the African continent is as clean and serene as Ho.



She said, “What I will take away from the Volta region is the fact that the region has high potentials for tourism but I think I should take this opportunity to commend the leadership and the people of Ho; I have never seen such a clean town -keep it up. It is very impressive and I think it is in the DNA of the people of Ho and I hope and pray that the rest of Africa can tap this from Ho to make our continent clean.”

As part of the ongoing fair, a high-powered delegation of African diplomats led by the Volta/Eastern/Oti Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries, undertook a tree planting exercise at the Ho Jubilee Park to reiterate their commitment to the promotion of the agenda of climate change.



The South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Grace Jeanet Mason who was part of the delegation told the media that, the significance of the tree planting exercise is also to show solidarity and their support for environmental friendly human activities that will promote sustainable trade and investment on the continent in line with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)