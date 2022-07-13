Hobor murder: Another suspect arrested

Police embark on manhunt for suspects in murder case

Police at Ashalaja have arrested another suspect in connection with the gruesome murder of the taxi driver who was beheaded by his friends for money rituals.

The police effected the arrest after they visited the crime scene where the taxi was involved in an accident.



The unfortunate incident happened at Hobor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.



Angel News earlier reported that a taxi driver has been beheaded by his friends for rituals after the perpetrators robbed his car.



Information gathered by Angel news reporter, Opanyin Darko indicated, that the deceased was a close friend to one of the suspects who murdered him and wanted to use his head for rituals.

In an interview with Angel news reporter Opanyin Darko, the Assemblyman for Hobor Electoral Area, Peter Adonu revealed that, “it is true that [someone was murdered and subsequently beheaded]. Yesterday evening, around 9:30, we got information that a car was involved in an accident at Hobor.”



"Quickly, I organized youth committee members and we rushed to the scene. When we go there, we saw that there is an accident and we saw a human head too. So we organized some boys and entered the town, by God grace we were able to grab one of the men inside the car but the other could not run due to the accident so he was not far from the scene.”



He continued that this was the first time the community has recorded such incident and it has frightened the residents living in the area.