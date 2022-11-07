0
Hogbetsotso: Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko reacts to Otumfour’s visit to Anlo

Fg3klmOXgAEhonk.jpeg Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with Awoamefia of the Anlo State, Togbui Sri III

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) guru, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has reacted to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s visit to Anloga in the Volta Region for the Hogbestosto Festival.

This comes after Asantehene made a historic visit to Anloga on Saturday November 5 2022 to attend the Hogbetsotso festival.

Asantehene was the Special Guest of Honour.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s picture with the Awoamefia of the Anlo State, Togbui Sri III has gone viral on social media.

The picture got many Ghanaians commending the two states for the show of oneness.

NPP’s Gabby Otchere-Darko has also reacted to the historic visit.

In a tweet, Gabby described the act as an enduring richness and oneness in diversity that make Ghana beautiful and envied.

“The enduring richness and oneness in diversity that make our nation Ghana beautiful and envied. Have a lovely Sunday!”, Gabby said in a tweet.

