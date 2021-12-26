Hohoe Bethel Methodist Church marks Christmas with baptism and confirmation

Baptism and confirmation at the Bethel Methodist Church

Source: GNA

The Bethel Methodist Church in Hohoe, has celebrated the 2021 Christmas church service with baptism and confirmation of new members.

Five children were baptised while two congregants received confirmation as members of the Methodist fraternity worldwide.



Very Reverend Emmanuel Kwame Awuley, Superintendent Minister of Hohoe Circuit of Methodist Church, Ghana, who preached on the theme: “And Joseph kept it safe and clean,” said the baptism was in fulfilment of the scriptures, which admonished Christians not to despise the little children while the confirmation, fully committed them to the Christian life.



He said the message of Christmas brought refreshing memories accompanying God’s acts of benevolence to mankind after man miserable failed to maintain its domineering authority given by God.



“God’s conclusive statement after every created thing was, And God saw that it was good until he created man and said it was very good.”



Rev. Awuley said although mankind lost its authority, God through Jesus Christ, restored man to its original position through man and the celebration of Christmas was one of the greatest proofs that God restored man through Christ.

He said God, from creation till date had been a team player no matter how man had on several occasions inflicted his heart with betrayal and disappointment adding that the celebration of Christmas showed that God was still loving humanity despite its fallouts.



Rev. Awuley noted that Joseph, the spouse of Mary had played a role in ensuring that God's gift to mankind was realized and added that Joseph who received the conception of Jesus Christ through a dream could not make sense in reality since the things of God could not be understood.



“The things of God will not be understood unless we are faithfully inclined to the things of God.”



He noted that although it was a dream, Joseph lived with his spouse throughout the period until Christ was born while asking Christians if they could keep the things of God so clean and pure in their heart and be trusted?



Rev. Awuley said if the church could keep the things of God, chiefs keep the things of tradition and politicians; things of the nation, there would be peace.

He bemoaned the recent attitudes of politicians with reference to occurrences in Parliament involving Members who were voted to represent their constituents and make use of their wisdom and intellect to develop the nation.



Rev. Awuley admonished Christians not to play logic on the universal plan of God because “calculation will fail you” adding that it only took belief, trust, and faith in God’s word through Christ in the scriptures.



Prayers were said for Ghana, for the peace and people of the world.