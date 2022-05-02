2
Hohoe NPP gets new Constituency Executives

1.21467091.jpeg The new executives

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: GNA

A new set of Constituency Executives have been elected and sworn into office for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Hohoe.

They are Mr Anthony Kondobrey, Chairman, Mr Adjirakor Harry Abednego, First Vice Chairman, Mr Edmund Batse, 2nd Vice Chairman, Mr Alhassan Samadu, NASARA and Mr Norbert Agbenyegah Tsriku as the Organizer.

The rest are Mr Apoenchi Matthias, Assistant Secretary, Mr Temadonku Godwin, Secretary, Madam Evelyn Amedo, Women Organizer, Mr Francis Kerby Gayi, Treasurer and Mr Asamoah Vincent, Youth Organizer.

Out of the new executives only three, Mr Anthony Kondobrey, Mr Adjirakor Harry Abednego and Mr Edmund Batse, have been retained.

Mr John-Peter Amewu, Member of Parliament for Hohoe Constituency, said the Party needed a chairman that could coordinate with the MP and MCE.

He said the growth of the NPP should be the aim of members and there was the need for Party members to have an open arm to accept people to join the NPP in the Constituency.

Mr Amewu said the Party must grow to the extent that would ensure that anybody who wanted to become MP must do so with ease.

The new executives were sworn into the office.

The elections were peaceful with the presence of security officers.

Source: GNA
