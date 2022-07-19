0
Menu
News

Hohoe Schools reopen for academic activities

Teacher Teaching Pupils File Photo: A teacher in class

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: GNA

Teaching and learning activities have resumed in all public pre-tertiary institutions in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.

Students and teachers reported to the schools on Monday July 18 after four teacher unions declared a strike, demanding that the Government of Ghana paid Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Teachers Educational Workers' Union (TEWU) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana, (CCT-GH) called off their strike action after an agreement was reached on COLA payment.

Mr Prosper Kumi, Secretary, Alavanyo Local GNAT, confirmed that their members had returned to school to continue academic activities.

At the Hohoe E.P Senior High School, teaching and learning was taking place with staff presence.

Mr Franklin Amesimeku, Headmaster of the school, in a phone interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that staff had returned, and academic activities resumed.

On food shortage in Senior High Schools, Mr Amesimeku said although the schools do not have enough, they were managing the available to ensure that the students were fed.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Angry Suame artisans pelt Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with sachet water
I won’t accept any offer from Nana B - Titus-Glover
Maurice Ampaw attacks Kennedy Agyapong
Adwoa Safo opens up on her absenteeism
Nobody was parting with monies on congress grounds - Mac Manu
Ntim speaks like a preacher than a politician - Sekou Nkrumah
Wontumi goes mute after John Boadu's overwhelming defeat
Wontumi goes mute after John Boadu's overwhelming defeat
Dafeamekpor calls out EC for misrepresenting John Boadu’s results in words
Thomas Partey features as Arsenal beat Everton in pre-season friendly
Related Articles: