Hohoe schools closed amid strike despite GES directive

Four teacher unions are on strike demanding cost of living allowance

Source: GNA

The strike action declared by four teacher unions has hit basic and second-cycle institutions in the Hohoe Municipality as classrooms remain closed.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Teachers Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana, (CCT-GH), announced the strike action on July 4 to back their demand for a Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA).



Both teaching and non-teaching staff in all pre-tertiary educational institutions are expected to fully participate in the strike action.



However, the Ghana Education Service (GES) in a statement directed Heads of Senior High Schools to ensure safety and well-being of students in school while all Regional and District Directors were to ensure that Basic School Heads kept schools open and closely supervise all children who report to school.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to some basic schools showed that students and teachers did not report for academic activities except Form Three students of some schools who were writing their mock examinations.



At the Gbi Central R.C Boys JHS, final year students were writing final papers of their mock examinations, which they began before the strike action was declared.

Mr Stephen Kwabla Afedo, the Headmaster of the Hohoe E.P Basic ‘B’ School, said the final year students could not be denied preparations towards their final exams hence they were given a two-hour tuition.



Although there was no declaration of the strike at the Hohoe E.P Senior High School by authorities, checks and interaction with some students and teachers showed that the action was in force.



The kitchen staff of the school had served the students breakfast as at the time of the visit and it was also observed that some students were taking part in some sporting activities.



Information gathered by the GNA revealed that leadership of the affected Unions in the Municipality are on a monitoring exercise to ensure that their members complied with the strike action.