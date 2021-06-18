Hokpeta residents appeal for completion of 20-km road project

File Photo of a bad road network

Source: GNA

Youth of Hodzo, Kpenoe and Takla (Hokpeta) in the Ho Municipality have called on the government to intervene in completion works on the 20-kilometre Ho Barracks to Hodzo road project as promised.

They said “since time immemorial, which is over a century when our forefathers migrated here, there has never been any major improvement on the road that connects us to the regional capital, Ho and for years now, it has been almost impassable.”



A press release signed by Mr Jacob Klu, Convener and Zonal Council Chairman of the area and sighted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said they made numerous complaints to the appropriate authorities without results.



“We have been neglected, just promises over empty promises that the road has been awarded and the contractor will commence work next week.”



The youth revealed that five contractors were introduced on the road with the first one clearing, another for reshaping, the third one for culverts, and the fourth one, able to do something because he was almost finished receiving the bitumen but also packed and left.



They said the construction work deteriorated again to its initial stage zero describing it as “a classic case of a waste of taxpayers’ money.

“The fifth contractor also arrived to our joy. In actual fact, he has done tremendously well. He was able to apply the first coat on a section stretch of the road which we were praying had to finish successfully.”



The youth said he also packed his equipment on March 27, 2021 with explanations that they would come back after the Easter celebration and since then, no sign of him on site due to lack of funds.



“Our investigations reveal that the same contractor was awarded Akwete-Adaklu road and as we speak, the Akwete- Adaklu Waya road is completed, Barracks-Hodzo still remains uncompleted and cynically ignored.



“We were thinking this road will be a special road for this government because the Caltech Ventures was named as a factory under one district one factory yet the road that connects the factory to the regional capital is unmotorable.”



They said the communities faced the same challenges with the Tanyigbe, Tokokoe, and Atikpui communities but their roads were tarred years back leaving only the Ho to Hodzo road in its rough state.

“Interestingly, we serve the Ho central market with foodstuffs more than any area close to the regional capital but due to the bad nature of the road, the farmers go through hell in transporting their foodstuffs at ridiculous transport fares.”



The youth said they were not only faced with problems during the dry season with dust but also the rainy seasons with the road developing big gutters as the waters force their way to flow causing massive erosion which sometimes leads to cars capsizing injuring many people.



“Lives are lost severally on this road when our dear ones are being rushed to the hospital to seek medical attention due to the slow pace of the cars because they simply cannot speed up to rush people in serious conditions including pregnant women to the hospital.”



They called on the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa to intervene in fixing the road to open up communities to other towns, boost the economic and social activities of the people and improve our living standard, since he was the mouthpiece of the president in the region.



“We plead for immediate action within two weeks from today in respect of the restraining voice of our chiefs and elders after which we shall advise ourselves.”