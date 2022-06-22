Holding government accountable shouldn’t be the job of only opposition parties - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has urged Ghanaians to continue demanding accountability from the government.



According to him, holding governments accountable should not be the job of only opposition parties but that of all well-meaning Ghanaians, asaaseradio.com reports.



He added that even though his party will continue to hold the government accountable, Ghanaians must not reduce their role in politics to only voting during elections.



“We in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are very much alive to our responsibility of holding the feet of those in government to the fire of accountability and ensuring that we shine the light brightly on the way our country is governed.

“That duty is, however, not the sole preserve of the official opposition. Every one of us has a duty to join the effort to demand higher standards of governance and accountability from those we give our mandate to, to run our affairs,” Mahama is quoted to have said at the Paga-Pio's 50th anniversary commemorated in Paga over the weekend.



He reiterated that good governance affects every Ghanaian, therefore, the citizenry must not relent in demanding higher standards from the political leadership of the country.



