1
Menu
News

Holding government accountable shouldn’t be the job of only opposition parties - Mahama

John Mahama Dramani Dr.png Former President John Dramani Mahama

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Continue to demand accountability – Mahama urges Ghanaians

Don’t reduce your role in politics to only voting – Mahama to Ghanaians

NDC will continue to hold government accountable – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has urged Ghanaians to continue demanding accountability from the government.

According to him, holding governments accountable should not be the job of only opposition parties but that of all well-meaning Ghanaians, asaaseradio.com reports.

He added that even though his party will continue to hold the government accountable, Ghanaians must not reduce their role in politics to only voting during elections.

“We in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are very much alive to our responsibility of holding the feet of those in government to the fire of accountability and ensuring that we shine the light brightly on the way our country is governed.

“That duty is, however, not the sole preserve of the official opposition. Every one of us has a duty to join the effort to demand higher standards of governance and accountability from those we give our mandate to, to run our affairs,” Mahama is quoted to have said at the Paga-Pio's 50th anniversary commemorated in Paga over the weekend.

He reiterated that good governance affects every Ghanaian, therefore, the citizenry must not relent in demanding higher standards from the political leadership of the country.

Watch the launch of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition - below:



IB/WH

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Henry Quartey leads soldiers to pull down all private properties on CSIR land
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
Launch of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Aggrey Memorial: Headmistress confirms rape of student by security man
Adom-Otchere replies Prof Adei
Manasseh replies McDan
David Adjaye has been 'certified' to work in Ghana – Kweku Baako
Aggrey Memorial SHS on the edge after a student raped
Founder of DECAM, Apostle Max Bani, 'caught up' in sex scandal
Speaker roars, MPs bash Akufo-Addo’s ministers over absenteeism
Related Articles: